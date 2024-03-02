Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Aqua Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

