Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Aqua Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
