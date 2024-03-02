Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.
Arcellx Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ACLX stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.
In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
