Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $2.61 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics will post 24.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

