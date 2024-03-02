Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

