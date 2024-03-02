Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

