argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

argenx Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.72. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in argenx by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

