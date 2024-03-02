argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $471.00 at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $462.00 to $471.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

