argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $402.00 at Scotiabank

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $346.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.57.

Get argenx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.84 and a 200-day moving average of $451.72. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in argenx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.