Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Artemis Gold Trading Up 4.3 %
ARGTF stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
