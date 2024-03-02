Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Artemis Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

ARGTF stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

