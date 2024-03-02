Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 44984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Laurentian lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$623.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is -17.80%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.