Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 44984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Laurentian lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is -17.80%.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.