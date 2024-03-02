Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Aspen Technology worth $75,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $199.87 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.51.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

