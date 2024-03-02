AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,500 ($120.50) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £110 ($139.52) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($158.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.72) to GBX 9,900 ($125.57) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.13 ($148.56).

AZN stock opened at £100.80 ($127.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($120.00) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($157.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.92. The stock has a market cap of £156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,337.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.98) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,549.67%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.90 ($129.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,944.32). Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

