Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.29.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

