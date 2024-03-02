Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $1,503,112.95 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $172.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $173.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

