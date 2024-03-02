Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.
Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
About Australian Ethical Investment
