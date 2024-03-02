Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in education, energy, electricity transmission & distribution, government, health & wellbeing, food production, telecommunications, transport, recycling and waste management, sustainable products & materials, Information technology, software and professional services, media, property, recreation financial services.

