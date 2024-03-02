Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.46

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.46 and last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 22437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

