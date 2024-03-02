Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $218.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

AVY opened at $216.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.01. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.