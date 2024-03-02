Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGR

Avinger Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

AVGR stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.33. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.