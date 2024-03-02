Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Axonics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Axonics by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXNX

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.