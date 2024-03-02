B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $16.85 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 479,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 445,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,925 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,568,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

