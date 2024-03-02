Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.