Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $986.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $28.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
