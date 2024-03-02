Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $986.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $630,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

