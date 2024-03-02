Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 573,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.