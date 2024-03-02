Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on May 7th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.7 %

SAN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

