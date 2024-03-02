Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 751 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $14,832.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Brandon Asbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Richard Brandon Asbill sold 503 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $6,644.63.

On Thursday, January 4th, Richard Brandon Asbill sold 854 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $11,511.92.

BAND opened at $20.69 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

