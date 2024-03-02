Bank of America Begins Coverage on Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Fractyl Health Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of GUTS stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Fractyl Health

In related news, Director Ajay Royan purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,778,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

