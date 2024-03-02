Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$133.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$135.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.31. The company has a market cap of C$88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.