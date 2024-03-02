Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 42,759 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

