Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

