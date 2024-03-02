Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 805.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

