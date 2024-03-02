Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 61,772 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 61,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $237.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

