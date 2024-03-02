Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

