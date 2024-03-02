Barclays Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $50.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 6.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

