Barclays Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $316.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $326.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

