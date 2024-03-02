Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

BRNS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

