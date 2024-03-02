Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.14. 510,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,441,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,867,000 after buying an additional 223,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,533,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.