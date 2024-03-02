Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.