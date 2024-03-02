Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $445.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.45. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $446.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

