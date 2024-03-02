Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.