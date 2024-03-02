Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Sells A$209,130.82 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Cross sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.39 ($2.87), for a total transaction of A$209,130.82 ($136,686.81).

Bega Cheese Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bega Cheese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Bega Cheese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.89%.

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

