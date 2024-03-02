BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $167.45 and last traded at $168.08. 39,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 312,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.78.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 1,205.3% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.