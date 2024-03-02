Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0403 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $249.74 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.60 or 0.05515201 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,510,951 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,450,957 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

