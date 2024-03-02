Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

