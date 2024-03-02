Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy



Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

