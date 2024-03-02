Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.67%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

