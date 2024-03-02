Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $332.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

