BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the January 31st total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

BSGM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 44.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 729,856 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,077,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 67.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 227,054 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

