Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.23, but opened at $47.78. Birkenstock shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 757,348 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,615,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,152,000.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.