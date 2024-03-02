Bitcoin SV Trading Up 41.9% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.10 or 0.00171693 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $338.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,797.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.39 or 0.00733668 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00041305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,649,750 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

