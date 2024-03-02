Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $193.46 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $193.46 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.06 or 0.00019438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,011.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.00720239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00169379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00042082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.82433315 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,272,478.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.